Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (JEMD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Nuveen Emerging Markets Debt 2022 Target Term Fund (JEMD) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.034 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased JEMD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that JEMD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $7.15, the dividend yield is 5.71%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JEMD was $7.15, representing a -25.29% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.57 and a 41.58% increase over the 52 week low of $5.05.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JEMD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

