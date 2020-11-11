Nuveen Dynamic Municipal Opportunities Fund (NDMO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Nuveen Dynamic Municipal Opportunities Fund (NDMO) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.076 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NDMO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.99, the dividend yield is 6.08%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NDMO was $14.99, representing a -2.09% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.31 and a 2.95% increase over the 52 week low of $14.56.

