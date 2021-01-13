Nuveen Dynamic Municipal Opportunities Fund (NDMO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 14, 2021

Nuveen Dynamic Municipal Opportunities Fund (NDMO) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.076 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NDMO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that NDMO has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of NDMO was $15.47, representing a -3.31% decrease from the 52 week high of $16 and a 6.25% increase over the 52 week low of $14.56.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NDMO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.