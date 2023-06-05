Nuveen Dynamic Municipal Opportunities Fund (NDMO) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Nuveen Dynamic Municipal Opportunities Fund said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.74 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.63 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.00%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.58%, the lowest has been 4.24%, and the highest has been 8.37%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.10 (n=128).

The current dividend yield is 1.28 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuveen Dynamic Municipal Opportunities Fund. This is a decrease of 10 owner(s) or 15.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NDMO is 0.07%, a decrease of 29.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.75% to 6,473K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 1,047K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 948K shares, representing an increase of 9.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDMO by 72.99% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 690K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 672K shares, representing an increase of 2.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDMO by 15.10% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 356K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 338K shares, representing an increase of 4.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDMO by 64.04% over the last quarter.

XMPT - VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF holds 280K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 210K shares, representing an increase of 25.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NDMO by 9.45% over the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 223K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 257K shares, representing a decrease of 15.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDMO by 18.69% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.