Nuveen Dynamic Municipal Opportunities Fund (NDMO) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Nuveen Dynamic Municipal Opportunities Fund said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.74 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.55 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.05%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.55%, the lowest has been 4.24%, and the highest has been 8.37%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.09 (n=124).

The current dividend yield is 1.38 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuveen Dynamic Municipal Opportunities Fund. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 24.07% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NDMO is 0.22%, an increase of 125.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.96% to 7,362K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank Of America holds 948K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 837K shares, representing an increase of 11.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDMO by 99.90% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 672K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 634K shares, representing an increase of 5.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDMO by 12.69% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 338K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 309K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 331K shares, representing a decrease of 6.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NDMO by 14.96% over the last quarter.

XMPT - VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF holds 280K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 210K shares, representing an increase of 25.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NDMO by 9.45% over the last quarter.

