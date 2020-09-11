Nuveen Dow 30SM Dynamic Overwrite Fund (DIAX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Nuveen Dow 30SM Dynamic Overwrite Fund (DIAX) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.273 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DIAX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -7.46% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $13.74, the dividend yield is 7.95%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DIAX was $13.74, representing a -25.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $18.41 and a 44.63% increase over the 52 week low of $9.50.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DIAX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

