Nuveen Dow 30SM Dynamic Overwrite Fund (DIAX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Nuveen Dow 30SM Dynamic Overwrite Fund (DIAX) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.273 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DIAX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that DIAX has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of DIAX was $15.89, representing a 0.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.81 and a 67.26% increase over the 52 week low of $9.50.

This marks the 4th quarter that DIAX has paid the same dividend.

Interested in gaining exposure to DIAX through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DIAX as a top-10 holding:

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (ALTY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ALTY with an increase of 16.72% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of DIAX at 2.58%.

