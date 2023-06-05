Nuveen Dow 30SM Dynamic Overwrite Fund (DIAX) Declares $0.29 Dividend

Nuveen Dow 30SM Dynamic Overwrite Fund said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share ($1.15 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.29 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $14.41 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.96%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.33%, the lowest has been 5.92%, and the highest has been 11.88%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.83 (n=187).

The current dividend yield is 0.75 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.03%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 89 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuveen Dow 30SM Dynamic Overwrite Fund. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 3.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DIAX is 0.05%, an increase of 16.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.67% to 8,621K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors holds 789K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 765K shares, representing an increase of 3.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIAX by 8.01% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 775K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 770K shares, representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIAX by 25.96% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 665K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 629K shares, representing an increase of 5.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIAX by 67.82% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 542K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 629K shares, representing a decrease of 16.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DIAX by 41.86% over the last quarter.

Mml Investors Services holds 536K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 517K shares, representing an increase of 3.57%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DIAX by 105,577.95% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Dow 30SM Dynamic Overwrite Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nuveen Dow 30SM Dynamic Overwrite Fund (DIAX) is designed to offer regular distributions through a strategy that seeks attractive total return with less volatility than the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA or “Dow30”) by investing in an equity portfolio that seeks to substantially replicate the price movements of the DJIA, as well as selling call options on 35%-75% of the notional value of the Fund's equity portfolio (with a 55% long-term target) in an effort to enhance the Fund's risk-adjusted returns.

