Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Income Fund (NVG) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Income Fund said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.51 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.67 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.37%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.39%, the lowest has been 4.62%, and the highest has been 7.51%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.57 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.80 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.20%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 266 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Income Fund. This is an increase of 28 owner(s) or 11.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVG is 0.37%, an increase of 132.95%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 27.83% to 33,093K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Guggenheim Capital holds 3,458K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,418K shares, representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVG by 19.54% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1,493K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,112K shares, representing an increase of 25.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVG by 18.95% over the last quarter.

XMPT - VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF holds 1,205K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 754K shares, representing an increase of 37.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVG by 24.35% over the last quarter.

Sit Investment Associates holds 1,156K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 229K shares, representing an increase of 80.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVG by 392.85% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 1,110K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund's investment objectives are to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value relative to the municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt municipal bonds that the Fund's investment adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued. The Fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund uses leverage. By investment policy, the Fund may invest up to 55% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated at the time of investment Baa/BBB and below or judged by the manager to be of comparable quality.

