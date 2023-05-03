Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund (NAD) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.46 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.35 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.02%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.65%, the lowest has been 3.96%, and the highest has been 6.10%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.40 (n=183).

The current dividend yield is 1.59 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.29%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 291 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 1.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NAD is 0.37%, an increase of 7.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.81% to 70,006K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 7,438K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,821K shares, representing an increase of 35.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAD by 66.18% over the last quarter.

Bramshill Investments holds 5,883K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,265K shares, representing an increase of 10.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAD by 0.80% over the last quarter.

Sit Investment Associates holds 3,390K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,540K shares, representing an increase of 25.07%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAD by 34.18% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 3,201K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,038K shares, representing an increase of 5.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAD by 13.59% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 3,099K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,775K shares, representing a decrease of 21.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAD by 39.39% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The Fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund uses leverage. By investment policy, the Fund may invest up to 35% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated at the time of investment BBB and below or judged by the manager to be of comparable quality.

