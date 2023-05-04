Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund III (NZF) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund III said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.52 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.62 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.44%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 5.09%, the lowest has been 1.68%, and the highest has been 6.90%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.69 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.94 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.75%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 226 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuveen Dividend Advantage Municipal Fund III. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 4.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NZF is 0.38%, an increase of 19.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.86% to 35,297K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 4,887K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,251K shares, representing an increase of 33.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NZF by 60.38% over the last quarter.

Karpus Management holds 2,426K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing an increase of 98.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NZF by 7,725.85% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 2,348K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,305K shares, representing an increase of 1.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NZF by 7.84% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 1,458K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,107K shares, representing an increase of 24.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NZF by 33.28% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 1,276K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nuveen Municipal Credit Income Fund seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax by investing in an actively managed portfolio tax-exempt municipal securities. Up to 55% of its managed assets may be in securities rated BBB and below at the time of purchase or, if unrated, judged to be of comparable quality by the Fund's portfolio team, and the Fund uses leverage.

