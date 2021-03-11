Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (JDD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (JDD) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.196 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JDD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that JDD has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of JDD was $9.37, representing a -0.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.39 and a 87.4% increase over the 52 week low of $5.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JDD Dividend History page.

