Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (JDD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (JDD) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.196 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JDD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that JDD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.84, the dividend yield is 7.23%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JDD was $10.84, representing a -1.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.00 and a 47.88% increase over the 52 week low of $7.33.

