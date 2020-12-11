Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (JDD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Nuveen Diversified Dividend and Income Fund (JDD) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.196 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased JDD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that JDD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.81, the dividend yield is 8.9%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JDD was $8.81, representing a -21.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.26 and a 76.2% increase over the 52 week low of $5.

