Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.038 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JQC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -53.09% decrease from prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $6.53, the dividend yield is 6.98%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JQC was $6.53, representing a -4.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.81 and a 8.29% increase over the 52 week low of $6.03.

JQC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) and Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC).

JQC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as Capital One Financial Corporation (COF) and Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (SC).

Interested in gaining exposure to JQC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have JQC as a top-10 holding:

Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (VPC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VPC with an increase of 4.73% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of JQC at 3.14%.

