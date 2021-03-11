Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.068 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JQC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -5.56% decrease from the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $6.5, the dividend yield is 12.55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JQC was $6.5, representing a -3.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $6.74 and a 73.33% increase over the 52 week low of $3.75.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JQC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to JQC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have JQC as a top-10 holding:

Virtus Private Credit Strategy ETF (VPC).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VPC with an increase of 27.58% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of JQC at 2.86%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.