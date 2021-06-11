Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (JCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (JCO) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.034 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $8.51, the dividend yield is 4.79%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JCO was $8.51, representing a -3.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.79 and a 9.1% increase over the 52 week low of $7.80.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JCO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.