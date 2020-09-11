Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (JCO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Nuveen Credit Opportunities 2022 Target Term Fund (JCO) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.047 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased JCO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 22nd quarter that JCO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $8.15, the dividend yield is 6.92%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JCO was $8.15, representing a -19.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.18 and a 50.65% increase over the 52 week low of $5.41.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JCO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.