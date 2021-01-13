Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term (JHB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 14, 2021

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term (JHB) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.021 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JHB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -43.24% decrease from prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of JHB was $9.24, representing a -8.15% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.06 and a 31.44% increase over the 52 week low of $7.03.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JHB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

