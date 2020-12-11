Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term (JHB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term (JHB) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.021 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased JHB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $9.21, the dividend yield is 2.74%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JHB was $9.21, representing a -8.72% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.09 and a 31.01% increase over the 52 week low of $7.03.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JHB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

