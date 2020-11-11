Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term (JHB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Nuveen Corporate Income November 2021 Target Term (JHB) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.024 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased JHB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that JHB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $9.14, the dividend yield is 3.15%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JHB was $9.14, representing a -9.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.13 and a 30.01% increase over the 52 week low of $7.03.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JHB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.