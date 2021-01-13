Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (JHAA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 14, 2021

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (JHAA) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JHAA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an -16.67% decrease from prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of JHAA was $9.8, representing a -15.52% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.60 and a 66.1% increase over the 52 week low of $5.90.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.