Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (JHAA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 14, 2021

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (JHAA) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JHAA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that JHAA has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $10.09, the dividend yield is 4.76%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JHAA was $10.09, representing a -7.95% decrease from the 52 week high of $10.96 and a 14.92% increase over the 52 week low of $8.78.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JHAA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.