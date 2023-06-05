Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund (JHAA) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.22 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $9.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.39%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.29%, the lowest has been 2.02%, and the highest has been 3.44%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.16 (n=209).

The current dividend yield is 0.60 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 34 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 9.68% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to JHAA is 0.12%, an increase of 24.83%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.30% to 1,640K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Almitas Capital holds 298K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 71K shares, representing an increase of 76.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JHAA by 344.31% over the last quarter.

Relative Value Partners Group holds 128K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 134K shares, representing a decrease of 5.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JHAA by 93,392.37% over the last quarter.

RNCOX - RiverNorth Core Opportunity Fund Class R holds 103K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 103K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Css holds 85K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 73K shares, representing an increase of 13.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in JHAA by 36.80% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nuveen Corporate Income 2023 Target Term Fund seeks to provide a high level of current income and return the original $9.875 net asset value per common share on or about 1 Dec 2023.* The Fund invests in a portfolio of primarily corporate debt securities, including bonds and senior loans. The Fund may invest in other types of securities including convertible securities and other types of debt instruments and derivatives that provide comparable economic exposure to the corporate debt market. Under normal circumstances, up to 30% of its managed assets may be in securities of non-U.S. issuers, including up to 20% of managed assets in emerging market issuers, and up to 10% of managed assets may be in non-U.S. dollar denominated securities. No more than 15% will be in securities rated CCC+/Caa1 or lower at the time of investment. In seeking to return the original NAV on or about 1 Dec 2023, the Fund intends to utilize various portfolio and cash flow management techniques, including setting aside a portion of its net investment income, possibly retaining gains, and limiting the longest maturity of any holding to no later than 1 Jun 2024.

