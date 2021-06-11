Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NPCT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NPCT) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.103 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NPCT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $19.65, the dividend yield is .52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NPCT was $19.65, representing a -2.24% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.10 and a 3.97% increase over the 52 week low of $18.90.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NPCT Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.