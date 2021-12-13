Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NPCT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NPCT) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.103 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NPCT prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that NPCT has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $18.05, the dividend yield is 6.85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NPCT was $18.05, representing a -10.42% decrease from the 52 week high of $20.15 and a 1.23% increase over the 52 week low of $17.83.

