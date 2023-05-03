Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NPCT) Declares $0.08 Dividend

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.08 per share ($1.00 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.30 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.67%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.30%, the lowest has been 4.98%, and the highest has been 11.48%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.91 (n=92).

The current dividend yield is 1.24 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 55 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NPCT is 0.30%, a decrease of 17.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.56% to 12,720K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Saba Capital Management holds 2,740K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,008K shares, representing an increase of 26.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NPCT by 65.66% over the last quarter.

1607 Capital Partners holds 1,676K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,688K shares, representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPCT by 10.86% over the last quarter.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 1,316K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,944K shares, representing a decrease of 47.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPCT by 31.19% over the last quarter.

RNDLX - RiverNorth holds 918K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,261K shares, representing a decrease of 37.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPCT by 15.82% over the last quarter.

Sit Investment Associates holds 614K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 736K shares, representing a decrease of 19.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NPCT by 20.87% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NPCT) seeks total return through high current income and capital appreciation, investing primarily in fixed income investments while giving special consideration to certain impact and environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) criteria. The Fund may invest up to 50% of Managed Assets in below investment-grade investments (rated BB+/Ba1 or lower at the time of investment or unrated but judged to be of comparable quality) but no more than 10% in investments rated CCC/Caa or lower at the time of investment (or unrated but judged to be of comparable quality). The Fund can invest without limitation in investments of foreign issuers, with no more than 30% of Managed Assets in investments of foreign issuers located in emerging market (EM) countries. The Fund uses leverage and has a 12-year term with the potential to convert to perpetual.1

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.