Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (JCE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (JCE) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.304 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased JCE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 35.11% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of JCE was $14.75, representing a 0.1% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.73 and a 83.17% increase over the 52 week low of $8.05.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JCE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.