Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (JCE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (JCE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.225 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased JCE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that JCE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.8, the dividend yield is 6.52%.

The previous trading day's last sale of JCE was $13.8, representing a -10.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.43 and a 71.43% increase over the 52 week low of $8.05.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the JCE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

