NUVEEN CHURCHILL DIRECT LENDING Earnings Results: $NCDL Reports Quarterly Earnings

NUVEEN CHURCHILL DIRECT LENDING ($NCDL) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $0.56 per share, missing estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $57,080,000, missing estimates of $60,603,555 by $-3,523,555.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $NCDL stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

NUVEEN CHURCHILL DIRECT LENDING Insider Trading Activity

NUVEEN CHURCHILL DIRECT LENDING insiders have traded $NCDL stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NCDL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KENNETH J. KENCEL (CEO & President) has made 4 purchases buying 40,000 shares for an estimated $694,376 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SHAUL VICHNESS (Chief Financial Off./Treasurer) purchased 5,000 shares for an estimated $86,350

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

NUVEEN CHURCHILL DIRECT LENDING Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of NUVEEN CHURCHILL DIRECT LENDING stock to their portfolio, and 7 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.