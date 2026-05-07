Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. Announces Decline In Q1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. (NCDL) reported a profit for first quarter that Dropped, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $8.69 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $15.02 million, or $0.29 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 15.7% to $42.86 million from $50.85 million last year.

Nuveen Churchill Direct Lending Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $8.69 Mln. vs. $15.02 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.18 vs. $0.29 last year. -Revenue: $42.86 Mln vs. $50.85 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.