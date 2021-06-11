Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.054 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NAC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that NAC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.67, the dividend yield is 4.14%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NAC was $15.67, representing a -0.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.79 and a 10.9% increase over the 52 week low of $14.13.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NAC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

