Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.052 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NAC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that NAC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.67, the dividend yield is 4.25%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NAC was $14.67, representing a -6.32% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.66 and a 35.21% increase over the 52 week low of $10.85.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NAC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

