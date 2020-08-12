Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.052 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NAC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that NAC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.19, the dividend yield is 4.11%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NAC was $15.19, representing a -3% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.66 and a 40% increase over the 52 week low of $10.85.

