Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAC) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.43 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.84 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.99%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.55%, the lowest has been 3.76%, and the highest has been 6.09%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.51 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.11 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.31%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 132 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 12.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NAC is 0.56%, an increase of 148.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 28.05% to 28,049K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 4,123K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,728K shares, representing an increase of 58.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAC by 141.69% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 2,578K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,567K shares, representing an increase of 0.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAC by 13.68% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 2,384K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,346K shares, representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAC by 21.64% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 1,224K shares. No change in the last quarter.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund II holds 1,139K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 871K shares, representing an increase of 23.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAC by 26.27% over the last quarter.

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal and Georgia state income taxes. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in securities rated, at the time of investment, investment grade or, if they are unrated, are judged by the manager to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated below investment quality or judged by the manager to be of comparable quality, of which up to 10% of its managed assets may be rated below B-/B3 or of comparable quality. The Fund uses leverage.

