Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund. (NCA) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund. said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.35 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $8.71 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.00%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.37%, the lowest has been 2.69%, and the highest has been 3.87%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.29 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 2.14 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.03%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund.. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 4.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NCA is 0.09%, a decrease of 23.05%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.96% to 7,808K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 737K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 605K shares, representing an increase of 17.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCA by 1.36% over the last quarter.

Guggenheim Capital holds 693K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 644K shares, representing an increase of 6.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCA by 20.12% over the last quarter.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 674K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 816K shares, representing a decrease of 21.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCA by 7.52% over the last quarter.

1607 Capital Partners holds 651K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 675K shares, representing a decrease of 3.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NCA by 3.03% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 556K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 578K shares, representing a decrease of 3.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NCA by 67.75% over the last quarter.

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund. Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund, Inc. seeks current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and California personal income tax; its secondary investment objective is the enhancement of portfolio value. The Fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal and California state income taxes. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in securities rated, at the time of investment, investment grade or, if they are unrated, are judged by the manager to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated below investment quality or judged by the manager to be of comparable quality, of which up to 10% of its managed assets may be rated below B-/B3 or of comparable quality. The Fund may invest in inverse floating rate municipal securities, also known as tender option bonds. The Fund's use of tender option bonds to more efficiently implement its investment strategy may create up to 10% effective leverage.

