Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.034 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NCB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th year that NCB the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.6, the dividend yield is 2.62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NCB was $15.6, representing a -8.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.10 and a 27.56% increase over the 52 week low of $12.23.

NCB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.22.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NCB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.