Dividends
NCB

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 14, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.034 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 02, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NCB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that NCB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.59, the dividend yield is 2.62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NCB was $15.59, representing a -8.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.09 and a 27.47% increase over the 52 week low of $12.23.

NCB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.22.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NCB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NCB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have NCB as a top-10 holding:

  • Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF (FLSA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FLSA with an increase of 15.64% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NCB at 6.81%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

NCB

Latest Companies Videos

    Investing Strategies: CrowdStrike CEO On Security Software Leadership, 'Work From Anywhere' Trend

    CrowdStrike is a leader in the security software industry group, boasting superior fundamentals and technical action.

    Oct 5, 2020

    Explore Dividends

    Explore

    Most Popular