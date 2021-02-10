Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 11, 2021

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 11, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.55 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NCB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 1517.65% increase over the prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $15.65, the dividend yield is 42.16%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NCB was $15.65, representing a -2.71% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.09 and a 28% increase over the 52 week low of $12.23.

NCB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.22.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NCB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NCB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NCB as a top-10 holding:

Franklin FTSE Saudi Arabia ETF (FLSA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FLSA with an increase of 7.7% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NCB at 10000%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.