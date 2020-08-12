Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund 2 (NCB) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.034 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NCB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that NCB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.55, the dividend yield is 2.62%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NCB was $15.55, representing a -11.14% decrease from the 52 week high of $17.50 and a 27.15% increase over the 52 week low of $12.23.

NCB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.22.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NCB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

