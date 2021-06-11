Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKX) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.054 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NKX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 13th quarter that NKX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $16.03, the dividend yield is 4.04%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NKX was $16.03, representing a -1.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.30 and a 9.64% increase over the 52 week low of $14.62.

