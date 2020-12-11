Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2020

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKX) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.054 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NKX prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that NKX has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.71, the dividend yield is 4.12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NKX was $15.71, representing a -2.66% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.14 and a 39.64% increase over the 52 week low of $11.25.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NKX Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.