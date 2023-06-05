Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NKX) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.50 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $11.09 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.49%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.50%, the lowest has been 3.86%, and the highest has been 6.18%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.51 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.03 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.09%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 7.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NKX is 0.10%, a decrease of 18.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.56% to 6,970K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Guggenheim Capital holds 661K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 575K shares, representing an increase of 12.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKX by 22.48% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 568K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 673K shares, representing a decrease of 18.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKX by 74.33% over the last quarter.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management holds 564K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 547K shares, representing an increase of 3.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKX by 2.98% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 521K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 602K shares, representing a decrease of 15.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NKX by 36.32% over the last quarter.

Advisors Asset Management holds 351K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 318K shares, representing an increase of 9.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NKX by 3.06% over the last quarter.

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund's investment objectives are to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax applicable to individuals and California income tax and to enhance portfolio value. The Fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal and California state income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax (AMT). The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in securities rated, at the time of investment, investment grade or, if they are unrated, are judged by the manager to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated below investment quality or judged by the manager to be of comparable quality, of which up to 10% of its managed assets may be rated below B-/B3 or of comparable quality. The Fund uses leverage.

