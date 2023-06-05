Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.39 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.68 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.65%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.87%, the lowest has been 3.25%, and the highest has been 4.81%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.33 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.65 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.26%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 7.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NAZ is 0.05%, a decrease of 11.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.28% to 1,167K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wells Fargo holds 116K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 109K shares, representing an increase of 6.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAZ by 65.36% over the last quarter.

Meixler Investment Management holds 111K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 115K shares, representing a decrease of 3.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAZ by 5.39% over the last quarter.

Cetera Advisors holds 98K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 93K shares, representing an increase of 4.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAZ by 2.50% over the last quarter.

Wolverine Asset Management holds 86K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 54K shares, representing an increase of 36.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NAZ by 83.15% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 71K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 77K shares, representing a decrease of 8.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAZ by 15.18% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund's primary investment objective is current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and Arizona individual income taxes; its secondary investment objective is the enhancement of portfolio value. The Fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal and Arizona state income taxes. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in securities rated, at the time of investment, investment grade or, if they are unrated, are judged by the manager to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated below investment quality or judged by the manager to be of comparable quality, of which up to 10% of its managed assets may be rated below B-/B3 or of comparable quality. The Fund uses leverage.

