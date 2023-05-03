Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAZ) Declares $0.03 Dividend

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund said on May 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.03 per share ($0.39 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.03 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 12, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.80 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.61%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.88%, the lowest has been 3.25%, and the highest has been 4.81%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.33 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 0.80 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.24%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 8.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NAZ is 0.06%, a decrease of 11.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.53% to 1,221K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Meixler Investment Management holds 115K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 119K shares, representing a decrease of 3.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAZ by 26.28% over the last quarter.

Wells Fargo holds 109K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Cetera Advisors holds 93K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 97K shares, representing a decrease of 3.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAZ by 40.95% over the last quarter.

1776 Wealth holds 79K shares. No change in the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 77K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 132K shares, representing a decrease of 71.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NAZ by 53.83% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nuveen Arizona Quality Municipal Income Fund's primary investment objective is current income exempt from both regular federal income taxes and Arizona individual income taxes; its secondary investment objective is the enhancement of portfolio value. The Fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal and Arizona state income taxes. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in securities rated, at the time of investment, investment grade or, if they are unrated, are judged by the manager to be of comparable quality. The Fund may invest up to 20% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated below investment quality or judged by the manager to be of comparable quality, of which up to 10% of its managed assets may be rated below B-/B3 or of comparable quality. The Fund uses leverage.

