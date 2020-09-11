Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.056 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NEA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th year that NEA the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.37, the dividend yield is 4.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NEA was $14.37, representing a -4.58% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.06 and a 36.73% increase over the 52 week low of $10.51.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NEA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NEA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NEA as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors ETF Trust (XMPT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XMPT with an increase of 7.51% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NEA at 8.08%.

