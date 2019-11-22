Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 25, 2019

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 25, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $0.012 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 02, 2019. Shareholders who purchased NEA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. At the current stock price of $14.04, the dividend yield is 1.03%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NEA was $14.04, representing a -2.84% decrease from the 52 week high of $14.45 and a 16.13% increase over the 52 week low of $12.09.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NEA Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to NEA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NEA as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (XMPT)

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (MCEF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MCEF with an increase of 2.28% over the last 100 days. XMPT has the highest percent weighting of NEA at 7.94%.

