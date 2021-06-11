Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.058 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NEA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th year that NEA the same dividend. At the current stock price of $15.54, the dividend yield is 4.48%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NEA was $15.54, representing a -0.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.58 and a 13.51% increase over the 52 week low of $13.69.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NEA Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NEA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NEA as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors ETF Trust (NEA)

First Trust Municipal CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NEA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MCEF with an increase of 5.12% over the last 100 days. XMPT has the highest percent weighting of NEA at 8.11%.

