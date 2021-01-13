Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 14, 2021

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.058 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NEA prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that NEA has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of NEA was $15.01, representing a -0.73% decrease from the 52 week high of $15.12 and a 42.82% increase over the 52 week low of $10.51.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NEA Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to NEA through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NEA as a top-10 holding:

VanEck Vectors ETF Trust (XMPT).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XMPT with an increase of 3.1% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NEA at 8.04%.

