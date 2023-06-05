Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA) Declares $0.04 Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.04 per share ($0.42 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.04 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on July 3, 2023.

At the current share price of $10.68 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.93%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.81%, the lowest has been 3.75%, and the highest has been 6.51%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.50 (n=196).

The current dividend yield is 1.76 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.35%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 317 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 0.63% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEA is 0.37%, an increase of 6.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.78% to 92,145K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Karpus Management holds 14,216K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,690K shares, representing an increase of 52.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEA by 92.83% over the last quarter.

Rivernorth Capital Management holds 6,557K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,218K shares, representing a decrease of 40.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEA by 25.23% over the last quarter.

Bramshill Investments holds 5,105K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,862K shares, representing an increase of 4.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEA by 4.66% over the last quarter.

Sit Investment Associates holds 4,393K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,128K shares, representing an increase of 6.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEA by 0.89% over the last quarter.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund II holds 2,792K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,055K shares, representing an increase of 26.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEA by 33.39% over the last quarter.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund seeks to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax and the alternative minimum tax (AMT) applicable to individuals, by investing in an actively managed portfolio of tax-exempt municipal securities. Up to 35% of its managed assets may be rated BBB and below at the time of purchase or, if unrated, judged to be of comparable quality by the Fund's portfolio team, and the Fund uses leverage. Effective 08 Feb 2021, Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund (NUM) was reorganized into Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NEA). The total pre-and post-reorganization distributions for each fund are equal to or greater than the prior month’s distribution.

